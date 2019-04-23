Captain Fritz Forrest Jacobs, Jr. (USAR), 70, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 20 at Clark Regional Medical Center. He served in the US Army for 22 years as a quartermaster. Fritz continued his service to the United States as a civilian employee with Bluegrass Army Depot until his retirement in 2015. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen Chambers Jacobs and grandmother Juanita Casey. He is survived by his wife Audeen Pace Jacobs. They were married 48 years. He is also survived by his sons Lee Jacobs (Kimberly Jacobs) and Austin Jacobs; father Fritz Forrest Jacobs Sr. (Gladys Jacobs); sister Lynn Ferreira (Ted Ferreira); and granddaughter Jordan Curtsinger (Joshua Curtsinger). Fritz was an avid historical reenactor and served multiple terms as president of Sons of the American Revolution providing educational opportunities for various schools and philanthropic organizations. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24th at Scobee Funeral Home, 219 West Lexington Ave. Winchester, KY from 6-8PM with services being conducted Thursday, April 25th at 10AM, internment to follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY, Dr. Ed Mesta officiating. Pallbearers are Lt. Col. Michael Catron, Edward Catron, Cody Raney, and Vincent Bingham. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Dillard Parrish, James and Carolyn King, and James and Larry Raney. Donations are suggested to the Camp Nelson National Cemetery or The Bluegrass Heritage Museum, Winchester, KY. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary