Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Resources More Obituaries for G. James Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? G. Bennett James Jr.

Obituary Flowers James G. Bennett Jr., age 68, husband of 29 years to Rita Wells Bennett, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Jimmy was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on December 5, 1950 to the late James Glennis and Agnes Hearn Bennett. He was a member of Central Church of God, and was a former employee of Lexmark, where he worked in Customer Service for 15 years. Jimmy loved playing Rook, loved UK and going to games with his brother in law and he absolutely Loved Grace Emmaus of the Bluegrass. In addition to his wife, Rita, he is survived by his sisters, Janice Ramey of North Vernon, Indiana, and Betty Jo Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, brother in law, Roy Narshall Griffith of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, brother in law, Keith (Kathy) Wells of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, sister in law, Deborah Beaucham of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy is also survived by his mother in law, Daisy Wells of Georgetown, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Lou Griffith and his father in law, Jesse Wells. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Services for Jimmy will be 11am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Sam Glenn and Pastor Stan Schilffarth officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Memories and words of encouragement may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries