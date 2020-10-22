Gabriel Lashley Barlow, beloved son, brother and friend to many, born October 27, 1977, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. The cause was metastatic lung cancer. He was 42. Gabe lived life vivaciously, with an innate sense of playfulness, wit, righteousness, generosity, unfailing loyalty and beauty. Raised in Berea, Kentucky, Gabe cultivated lifelong, intergenerational friendships. He spent summers swimming and diving with the Berea Dolphins and visiting grandparents on their dairy and turkey farms. Each school year, he played soccer and tennis and swam for Berea Community. After high school, Gabe discovered his passion for photography and visual imaging, receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Intermont College and a Master of Fine Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University. Perhaps Gabe's biggest adventure was to move to Seoul, South Korea in 2010, to teach English to elementary and middle school children. There he found meaningful work and Bella, his dog. Gabe remained in Seoul until 2019, living, teaching and continuing to make enduring friendships. He is survived by his parents, Dale and Rita Lashley Barlow, his sister and brother-in-law, Morgan Lashley Barlow and Elia Bizzarri, his dog, Bella, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who became family, around the world. A private memorial service will be held on November 7th, 11:30am EST, at Union Church. The service will be livestreamed and recorded. You can view the service on the church YouTube channel or Facebook page [Union Church Berea] or on the church website, https://union-church.org/live-broadcast
. In lieu of flowers, first, take care of one another and choose acts of kindness. If you'd like to make a donation in Gabe's name, please contribute to Berea Food Bank (108 Parkway St., Berea, KY 40403) or the Markey Cancer Center Foundation (https://ukmarkey.org/honor-a-loved-one/
).