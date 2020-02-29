Home

Gabriel Edwin Lopez Obituary
30, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born on May 30, 1989 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He is survived by his mother, Judith W. Lopez and two sisters, Vannessa M. Lopez, Marylou M. Lopez all of Lexington, by his father, Nelson E. Lopez, Wilmington, Delaware and various aunts, uncles, and cousins in Kentucky, Ohio and Puerto Rico. A Celebration of Life will be 1pm Sat. March 7, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center - Brannon followed by a gathering of family and friends until 3pm. clarkleagcycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 29, 2020
