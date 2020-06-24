Gail Elaine Shoope, 75, wife to Aaron "Don" Shoope, Jr., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1945 in Greenbelt, Maryland to the late Charles Edward and Alice Ricks Thompson. Gail was a homemaker. Besides her husband, Gail is survived by children, Lisa (Kevin) Stringfield of Jeffersonville, Kentucky, Kevin Shoope and Lori (Mike Bullock) Shoope, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Keith Shoope of Berea, Kentucky; grandchildren, Travis Tolson (Ashleigh), Kara Caudill (Dylan), Abbey Clark, Courtney Smith (Robert), Amanda Jones (James), Daniel Shoope, Taylor Shoope, Benjamin Privett (Taylor), Emily Godsey, and Blaine Bullock; and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Jack (Carolyn) Thompson of Georgetown, Texas. Memorial visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Memorial service will be immediately following at 6:00pm with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Please feel free to dress in casual attire. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the church will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.