Sharon Gail Lanham, 74, wife of Robert Leroy Lanham passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on July 31, 1946 in Rowan County, Kentucky to the late Bert And Bernice Green Alderson. Besides her husband she is survived by two daughters Katrina (Mark) Featherston and Robin Smith, two step children Shane (Micki) Lanham and Shannon (Chris) Marshall, four grandchildren Korinne (Marty) Quire, Ki Hendrickson, Conner (Katie)) Featherston and Samuel Featherston, four step grandchildren Macade Marshall, Lillie Marshall, Christian Lanham and Ava Lanham, two brothers Albert (Dottie) Alderson and Ray (Dale) Alderson, one sister Roma Coleman. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by the following siblings Mac Alderson, Carroll Alderson, Naomi Ward and Lisa Goins. Funeral service will be conducted at 1PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Brother Jay Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1PM Friday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com