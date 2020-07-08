Gail Scheef, 93, of Versailles died on July 5th with his wife, Doris, by his side. He was born in Cass County, Iowa, and raised in the aftermath of the Great Depression. Gail served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After discharge he attended the Kansas City Art Institute on the GI Bill and was an excellent artist. He was an adventurous man, and lived in Iowa, Wisconsin, California, Missouri, and Kansas before settling in Kentucky. Along the way he was a fine trainer of American Saddlebred horses, and enjoyed teaching young people how to ride. He retired from Stonestreet Farm in 2013 after 25 years of service. Gail’s first wife, Barbara Goerner, died in 1983. They were married for 30 years. Happily, he met Doris Curran while dancing at Arthur Murray Dance Studio, and they were married in 1985. Loved by many, Gail leaves his wife Doris, daughters Devon Scheef (Gary Coon) and Alison Scheef (Ken Eisen), stepson Bill Sulicz, stepdaughters Andrea Blakeman (Russ Baum), Marcia Burns, Vicki Duncan (Scott Duncan), and MaryBeth Hoyland. Gail was predeceased by his twin sister Glee Wildman, sister Helen Roth, stepson Paul Sulicz and stepdaughter Kelly Courtney. It was a special pleasure of Gail’s life to be especially close to grandsons Evan Curran and Matthew Courtney. Gail’s sense of humor and high jinx are fondly remembered by a multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Gail loved dancing, cowboy tunes, big band music, and rock collecting. Doris filled his days with love and liveliness, and he treasured her every day. Gail appreciated the little things in life. His goodwill toward others rarely failed, and every day he lived his values of simplicity and commitment. On Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home Gail’s family will receive guests from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at which time there will be a PRIVATE Funeral Service. Those attending the visitation should plan to follow social distancing guidelines and face coverings are highly recommended. There will be a private interment with military honors at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Taylor Manor Nursing Home, 300 Berry Ave, Versailles, KY 40383 or God’s Pantry, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com