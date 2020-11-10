1/1
Gail Stamper
STAMPER Gail Fryman, 79, widow of John Stamper, passed away Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1940 in Bath County, KY to the late Robert and Maxine Burgess Fryman. She had been a nurse with the Veterans Administration Hospital for over 30 years and was a member of Bethel Christian Church. She is survived by a sister, Beverly Lucas; nephews, Jerry (Ruth) Lucas and Roy (Molly) Lucas; a great niece, Abby Lucas; and great nephews, J.R., Joe, Eli, and Neyo Lucas. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Wed., Nov. 11 at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blue Grass Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
