91, died February 2, 2020. She was born in Dayton, KY to the late Lynn Grogan and Myrtle Houk Grogan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Charles Humston, Jr. and her brother, Lynn Grogan of Lexington. She was the mother of Becky (Ezra) Gash of Danville, grandmother of David (Megan) Gash of Saco, Maine, Katie (Kyle) Palmer of Danville and Alex (Lauren) Gash of Georgetown and great grandmother to Pete, Maggie, Peytie, Abby and Emmett. Gaile graduated from Lafayette High School and The University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. Gaile was a UK cheerleader for the Fabulous Five team, a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and an officer in the UK Alumni Association. She was a member, elder, choir member and Sunday school teacher at the Lawrenceburg Presbyterian Church and later one of the first members of Hope Community Church where she was active in many areas. She was on the Board of Directors of God’s B.A.S.I.N. (Brothers And Sisters In Need). She was on the Board of Directors of Prayer Life Seminars, Inc. for over 25 years. This ministry took her and her husband overseas and throughout several states in prayer and prison ministry. Gaile also was on the Board of Directors of Grogan’s Hospital Supply (Lexington) President of the Lawrenceburg Chapter of the , a Girl Scout Leader, member of the Bluegrass Tole Painter’s, member of the Pierian Women’s Club of Anderson County, an advisor for the Lawrenceburg Gamma Sigma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and helped publish several cookbooks. She enjoyed playing bridge, painting fine china, tole painting, playing golf and traveling ...especially with the Wildcats. She will be sorely missed by her family who trusted in her wisdom and her guidance and love for Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Cremation was chosen. A time of visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, Feb 8th from 1 – 3 followed by the service at 3:00 PM at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Eaton will officiate the service. Memorials are suggested to Hope Community Church, 5930 US Hwy 127 S., Frankfort, KY 40601. www.ritchieandpeach.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 4, 2020