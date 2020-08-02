Gale Annette Collier Wright, 82 and wife of Dr. Charles L. Wright passed away July 30, 2020. Born June 7, 1938 in Appalachia, VA to the late Lola Belle Gamble and John Wayne Collier. Gale received a B.A. in education from UK in 1960, M.A. from Georgetown College in 1992. She taught 3rd grade for one year, Manassas Park Elem. School (VA); 2-½ years juvenile hall, San Diego, CA; 20 years at Jesse Clark Middle School in Fayette Co. Public Schools. She retired in 1998. She sponsored FCA, served on PTA boards at Tates Creek Elem., Jr. High, and High Schools as secretary, vice-president, and president. She owned and operated Collier’s Style Shop, a ladies clothing store in Southland and Eastland Shopping Centers. Gale was a Christian: she joined under watch-care when a student at UK, long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church, served on various committees, and was a member of the Praise & Worship Choir. She loved her church, her Sunday School class, and singing in the choir. She was actively involved with her children and grandchildren, loved to play bridge, read, visit with friends, and needlework. She and Charles L. “Larry” Wright married in 1960. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her husband, survivors include her three children: Stephen L. Wright (Sandra), Allison S. Wright, and Amanda G. Cameron (Sean); eight grandchildren: Sylvi Bae Garrett, Collier Dale Young, Cager West Garrett, Benjamin L. Wright, Mason A. Young, Abigale E. Wright, Tricia Ellen Young, and Lily Belle Cameron; two brothers, Kenneth W. Collier (Melinda) of Ooltewah, TN and John Chadwick Collier (Susan) of Anchorage, KY. The visitation will occur on Thursday from 6-8pm at Milward-Southland. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be private at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to Immanuel Baptist Church and Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com