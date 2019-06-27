Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gano Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gano Fields Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FIELDS Gano Jr., 88, passed away from a sudden cardiac event Tues, June 25, 2019. Born Feb. 22, 1931 in Sadieville, KY, he was the son of the late Gano Fields, Sr. and Nancy Skinner Fields. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 34 years and was a devout Christian and member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Survived by his wife, Loraine Hughes Fields; sons, Ron Fields (Vickie), David Fields (Diane); Mark Fields (Gayle); daughter, Laura Howard (Gary); nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and brother, Lewis Fields. He was faithfully married for 66 years and worked tirelessly to care for Loraine particularly the past 10 years as she dealt with Alzheimer's. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Denniston and Seena Ledford. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Fri., June 28, Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Minister Tommy Simpson. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 am Fri. until the service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Tates Creek Christian Church, 3150 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now