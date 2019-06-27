FIELDS Gano Jr., 88, passed away from a sudden cardiac event Tues, June 25, 2019. Born Feb. 22, 1931 in Sadieville, KY, he was the son of the late Gano Fields, Sr. and Nancy Skinner Fields. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 34 years and was a devout Christian and member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Survived by his wife, Loraine Hughes Fields; sons, Ron Fields (Vickie), David Fields (Diane); Mark Fields (Gayle); daughter, Laura Howard (Gary); nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and brother, Lewis Fields. He was faithfully married for 66 years and worked tirelessly to care for Loraine particularly the past 10 years as she dealt with Alzheimer's. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie Denniston and Seena Ledford. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Fri., June 28, Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Minister Tommy Simpson. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 am Fri. until the service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Tates Creek Christian Church, 3150 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary