Garey Lee White, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday Dec. 14. He is survived by his children Doug (Suzanne), Beth (Craig) and David (April) and grandsons Matt, Drew, Jackson and Hudson. He was preceded in death by parents Roy and Beulah White, brothers Maurice Lynn and Delbert Roy and his wife of 64 yrs, Carol Ann Barnes White. Garey was born June 29, 1926 in Irvine, Ky where he lived until serving in the US army in WWII. After the war he graduated from Transylvania University where he met Carol Ann and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau. He later served as a lifetime trustee and founded a scholarship. In 1951 he earned a BSCE degree from UK College of Engineering and was inducted into the UK Hall of Distinction in 2014. Garey was a registered professional engineer, licensed land surveyor, and a certified AAA Mediator and Arbitrator. Early in his career he was employed by Kentucky Highway Department, Branch Bridge Office; Roberts and Schaefer Company in Chicago & Hargett Construction Co. in Lex. In 1961 he co-founded White and Congleton Construction Co. and was CEO of the firm for 25 years now Congleton Hacker. He also co-founded Blue-Grass Art-Cast Company. In 1986, as an Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at UK, he taught construction management for more than 10 years and helped found the Construction Engineering and Project Management program. He was a faithful member, elder and trustee of the Second Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Lexington Kiwanis Club, the Lexington Country Club, the Civil War Roundtable, the Chi Epsilon Engineering Honorary Society, Investments Associated and the Associated General Contractors of America. He was a co-author of an AGC best-selling textbook on Construction Estimating and Bidding and received a lifetime achievement award. Garey was devoted to spending time with his friends and family, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed weekends at the lake. Services will be held at 2pm Sat. Dec. 20th at 2nd Presbyterian Church, 460 E Main St in Lexington In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church or Transylvania University. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 18, 2019