Mr. Garland David Clark died peacefully on September 23, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on September 13, 1957 in Lexington, KY and was the son of George (Heidi) and Suzy Clark. He was a graduate of Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, VA and Lexington Community College at the University of Kentucky. He is survived by his parents, two brothers, Dr. Gary Clark of Lexington and Grant Clark of Daytona Beach, FL, and one sister Gwen(Victor) DiMeo of Cincinnati, OH. He was also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Gale (Joseph) Hoffman of Versailles, KY. His kind and gentle spirit will be missed by many. Due to Covid 19, the family will hold a private burial on September 26, 2020. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store