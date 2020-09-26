1/1
Garland David Clark
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Garland David Clark died peacefully on September 23, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on September 13, 1957 in Lexington, KY and was the son of George (Heidi) and Suzy Clark. He was a graduate of Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, VA and Lexington Community College at the University of Kentucky. He is survived by his parents, two brothers, Dr. Gary Clark of Lexington and Grant Clark of Daytona Beach, FL, and one sister Gwen(Victor) DiMeo of Cincinnati, OH. He was also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Gale (Joseph) Hoffman of Versailles, KY. His kind and gentle spirit will be missed by many. Due to Covid 19, the family will hold a private burial on September 26, 2020. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved