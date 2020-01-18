|
Garnett Fletcher Wallace, 75, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Garnet was born July 21, 1944 in Lawrence County, KY to the late Harv and Addie Fletcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Wallace, one child, and many siblings. Garnet was a member of Cando Free Will Baptist Church. Survivors include three children. She will be missed by many loved ones. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Isaac-Fletcher Cemetery with Brother Jerry Hughes and Brother Joe Castle officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wallace.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 18, 2020