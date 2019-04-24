PLYE Garrett Joseph, 21, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Lexington, died in a car accident on April 18, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, OH on December 24, 1997 he was the son of Joe (Joy) Plye and Joda Hisle. Garrett was a graduate of Henry Clay High School in 2016. He graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy at Nashville State Community College in December 2018 where he was continuing his education in police administration. Garrett wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement eventually seeking a position on S.W.A.T. Garrett was a gun enthusiast and found solace at Royal Range many Saturdays. He was working armed guard security while attending college. Beside his parents he is survived by his siblings, Chastin Plye, and Taylor Plye; his step siblings, Hope Ethridge, and JD Ethridge; extended family, Tom, Sierra, Dara, and Blake Hisle; and his aunts and uncle, Auntie Lala, Uncle Frank, Auntie Sta, and Auntie Deenie. A funeral service will be held 12pm Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be held this evening from 5-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, www.chriskylefrogfoundation.org. Garrett eventually wanted to make his way back to Lexington he has arrived just a little early. We love you Garrett, Christmas Eve will never be the same. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary