Garry Berman Eldridge Obituary
82, widower of Theda Boyle Eldridge, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born June 14, 1937, in Haldeman in Rowan County, Kentucky to the late Elva and Venetta Eldridge. Until his retirement he was President of Ashley's Wheel & Brake Service, Inc. He was a 2016 Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee along with his teammates Billy Adams and Jackie Lawson. Garry was well known around the country for his involvement with street rods, custom cars and hot rods. He is survived by his sister Donna Joyce Eldridge, two sons, Stan A. (Kim) Eldridge and Daniel T. (Janice) Eldridge, three grandsons Ian Eldridge, Caelan Eldridge, Grayson Eldridge and three great-grandchildren Elivia Baker Eldridge, Esmerelda Baker Eldridge and Cameron Boyd Eldridge. He will be greatly missed by his numerous friends and family nationwide. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church 1675 Strader Drive, Lexington, Kentucky, with visitation from 12:00 PM until memorial service at 2:00 PM performed by Dr. Richard Landon. In lieu of flowers , donations are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass) 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 or www.bgcarenav.org.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2019
