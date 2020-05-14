Or Copy this URL to Share

Garry Wilbur Bryant, 59, husband to Sandy Davis Bryant, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 11, 1960 to the late Wilgus and Elzie Watts Bryant. Garry was the pastor of Redemption Road Community Church. Along with his wife, he is survived by sons, Thomas Watts Bryant (Miranda) and Ansel Daniel Bryant (Patricia), both of Georgetown, Kentucky, daughter, Alicia Lombardi (Nicholas) of Fayette County, Kentucky; grandchildren, Everett Sheridan Lombardi, James Wilgus Bryant, Jason Felix Bryant, and Raylan Olivia Bryant; sister, Deborah Chapman of Louisville, Kentucky. Garry was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wilgus Bryant and a grandson, Silas Bryant. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Garry's name to Scott County FFA, c/o Scott County High School, 1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

