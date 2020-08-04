Gary C. Pruitt, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Georgetown, KY, at the age of 73. He was born in Louisville, KY on April 19, 1947 to Harry and Juanita (Embry) Pruitt. A 1965 graduate of duPont Manual High School, he served in the armed forces as a member of the United States Air Force Band and later earned a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Western Kentucky University. During this time, he pursued his passion for music and enjoyed playing his tuba professionally with various orchestras. While at WKU, he met the love of his life, Wanda Forkum, and they married on December 21, 1968. After spending five years as a high school band director, he earned a master’s degree in Elementary Education and Educational Administration from the University of Kentucky. He went on to spend two years as a middle school teacher and 16 years as an elementary school principal at Sadieville, Stamping Ground, and Southern Elementary Schools. A member of Faith Baptist Church, Gary was respected and active within the Georgetown community, serving on the Georgetown City Council for six years, Salvation Army Local Advisory Board, and received a Community Service Award by the Scott Co. Branch NAACP. Gary was the epitome of a renaissance man and, along with his forever admiration of music, he pursued a wide range of interests and hobbies. Throughout his life, he enjoyed reading, chess, drawing, photography, cooking, fishing, horse racing, and always had a special place in his heart for his dear family dogs. For those who knew Gary, they knew a man full of the most wonderful combination of humor and humanity. He relished in sayings and stories that continually had those around him laughing and was always up for a new adventure. His huge heart could only be outshone by an unending determination fueled by the most positive of attitudes. In all his roles, he was committed and passionate and his legacy of a devoted public educator lives through in his family. As his recognition from the Scott County Board of Education says, “Many lives have been made better because of your love and dedication.” He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Forkum) Pruitt, daughters, Melody Stacy (Mike) of Ft. Mitchell, KY, Cynthia Bruno (Tracy) of Lexington, KY, grandchildren Tanner Stacy, AnnMarie Stacy, Sam Stacy, Daniel Bruno, and Davis Bruno, and brother William Pruitt. Memorial visitation for Gary will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5 to 8 at Faith Baptist Church, with a service 11am Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the church with Rev. Bob Fox officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
or mail to Kentucky-Southeast Indiana MS Chapter1201 Story Avenue, Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40206. Please share with the family words of condolences, and memories you may have at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the church will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.