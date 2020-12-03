Gary Cannon
August 10, 1951 - November 28, 2020
Apollo Beach, Florida - Gary T. Cannon, MD
Apollo Beach Florida Formerly of Lexington, KY
It is with deep sorrow we mourn the passing of Dr. Gary T. Cannon on November 28, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Lydia (Droppa) and devoted father to Arianna and Caroline.
Gary had been a physician for over 35 years. He was licensed in four states: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. He was a Diplomate of both the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Urgent Care Medicine.
His numerous awards include:
Citizen Doctor of the Year awarded by the Kentucky Academy of Family Practice. Appointment to the Founding Board of the International Board of Urgent Care Medicine. Board of Directors for the American Board of Urgent Care Medicine. Chief Resident, Family Medicine Residency Program.
Gary was working on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. He contracted Covid and died of post-Covid complications.
Gary took joy in music; especially playing drums in a touring show band. He had a strong interest in hockey and loved playing the game in the goalie position. He enjoyed participating in the Can-Am games in Lake Placid, NY. He was the coach of the inaugural Somerset High School hockey team. As a fan, he first followed the Pittsburgh Penguins and then the Tampa Bay Lightning. He attended the first ever home game for the Bolts with his father and was a fan ever since.
His family will have a private celebration of his life. Please message the family at Legacy.com
If you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation For the Benefit Of Arianna and Caroline Cannon to Brandon Johnson at Edward Jones: brandonjohnson@edwardjones.com; 813-324-9363; 409 Lithia Pinecrest Road Brandon, FL 33511.
Or the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation or your local youth hockey association.