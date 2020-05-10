Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Michael Doyle, 63, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Lexington. He was born on January 11, 1957 also in Lexington, the son of the late James Michael and Sally E. Doyle. Gary was an active member of St. Leo Catholic Church and an avid sports fan. He cherished his many years coaching youth sports in Woodford County. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jenny Doyle, Versailles, daughters, Maggie (Jeremy) Clark, Campbellsburg, Anna (Andrew) White, Versailles, Jennifer Doyle, Versailles, brother, Patrick (Holly) Doyle, Lexington, sister, Patricia (Henry) Besten, Lexington, and many nieces and nephews. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service to honor Gary will be planned for a time when family and friends may gather together again. Memorial contributions in Gary’s name may be made to St. Leo Catholic School Athletic Boosters, 255 Huntertown Road, Versailles, KY 40383 or Woodford County Parks & Recreation, 275 Beasley Road, Versailles, KY 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolences and share memories on Gary’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

