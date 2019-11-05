|
|
|
Gary Dwayne Simpson, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1958 in Kingsport, Tennessee to Ivanell Bowen Simpson and the late Allie Simpson. Gary was a 1977 graduate of Scott County High School. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, loved music and fishing, and most of all, loved his children. Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother, are his sons, Adam C. Simpson of Burlington, Kentucky and Jesse Allen Simpson of Bronson, Florida, his daughter, Kaitlyn Dawn Simpson of Bronson, Florida. Gary is also survived by his brother, Robert Allen (Kelly) Simpson of Georgetown, Kentucky and sisters, Vicki (John) Evans of Georgetown, Kentucky and Lisa (Mike) Tipton of Richmond, Kentucky. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service to begin at 2:00pm with Dr. Billy Strother officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are John Evans, Mike Tipton, Michael Eads, and Bryson Jones. Fond memories may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2019