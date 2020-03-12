Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Gary E. Warth


1951 - 2020
Gary E. Warth Obituary
68, passed away March 10, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1951 to the late Orland “Buck” and Mary Margaret Warth. Gary was a graduate of Henry Clay High School, a member of Trinity Baptist Church, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Gary is survived by his wife Debbie Warth; a son, Mark (Dana) Warth; two grandchildren, Brian (Jess) Troy and Alex Troy; two sisters, Janice Burgess and Carol (Billy) Armell; a sister in law, Kristi (James) Sims; a brother in law, James “Rusty” (Terry) Thorndale; beloved pets, Tanner “Bubba” and Daisy Mae; many nieces and nephews; and three special friends, Phillip Broaddus, Ricky Honican, and Steve Bishop. Services will be at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11AM. Visitation is on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Kerr Brothers – Main Street from 5-8PM. IN lieu of flowers please send donations to Lexington Humane Society: 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2020
