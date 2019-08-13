|
Gary Edward Shireman, age 79, husband to Shella Fields Shireman, for 35 years, passed away, August 10, 2019 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born April 10, 1940 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Gilbert Edward and Beualah Burch Shireman. Gary was retired from Square D as an Electrical Engineer, was a member of Harmony Christian Church, the American Legion Post 24, and the Corvair Club. He enjoyed the Derby and for 35 years enjoyed having all day Derby Parties. Gary was an avid repairman, enjoyed working with his hands and was the family computer "go to person". In addition to his wife Shella, Gary is survived by his daughters Sharon Shireman of Lexington, Kentucky, Debbie Ballengee and Kim (Billy) Perkins, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchildren, Kelsie Perkins, Jill Ballengee, Molly McCoy and great grandchildren, Aubrey Hoskins, Jordan Hoskins and Jaxson McCoy. He is also survived by his brothers, Kent Shireman of Union City, Kentucky, Alan Shireman of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Mark Shireman of Titusville, Florida and a host of Special Friends. A Memorial Visitation for Gary will be 11am to 1pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral with a 1pm service, with Dr. Billy Strother officiating. Burial will follow the service at the cremation garden of Georgetown Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Bluegrass Hospice Care (previously Hospice of the Bluegrass), 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or Harmony Christian Church, 170 Southgate Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Shared memories and words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019