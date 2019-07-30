|
Gary Evan Grimes, 66, Nicholasville, died June 29, 2019 at the John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born in Wilmore, Kentucky on September 13, 1952 to Ralph Grimes and the late Mary Lee Rader Butler. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by a daughter, Christina Bealmear, a brother, Ralph Wayne Grimes, three sisters, Linda Martin, Robin King and Sue Rose and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Sammy and Russell Grimes. Services will be 2:30 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 30, 2019