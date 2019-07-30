Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Evan Grimes

Send Flowers
Gary Evan Grimes Obituary
Gary Evan Grimes, 66, Nicholasville, died June 29, 2019 at the John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born in Wilmore, Kentucky on September 13, 1952 to Ralph Grimes and the late Mary Lee Rader Butler. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by a daughter, Christina Bealmear, a brother, Ralph Wayne Grimes, three sisters, Linda Martin, Robin King and Sue Rose and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Sammy and Russell Grimes. Services will be 2:30 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.