Geyer, Gary Everett 74, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born January 8, 1945 in Marion, Ohio to the late Everett "Jack" & Alice Geyer. Gary served in the US Navy during Vietnam and attended Ohio State University. He later worked as a millwright and retired from Duncan Machinery. Gary is survived by his wife, Loy; two sons, Charles (Julie) and Joshua Geyer; granddaughter, Paige Geyer, brother, Richard (Irene) Geyer and two nieces, Becky & Kelsie Geyer. He is also survived by his wife's children, daughter, Terri (Dave) Miller; three sons, Greg (Jean-Pierre) Mills, Steve (Denise) Mills and Brad Mills; three grandchildren, Alishia Pugh, Colby Blair and Alex Mills, and two greatgrandchildren, Kendall and Woods Pugh. Gary was loved dearly by all those he left behind. Visitation will be Monday, May 13 from 4-8:00pm at Milward Man O' War located at 1509 Trent Boulevard. Services will be held Tuesday at 10:00am at Calvary Baptist Church at 150 E High Street, with burial service at 2:30pm at Camp Nelson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Calvary Baptist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2019