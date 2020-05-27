Dr. Gary King Sharp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARP Dr. Gary King, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Memorial service
live-streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 25, 2020
I met him years ago at Heaven Bound Church..he made me feel very welcome
Julia Cartwright
May 24, 2020
I was lucky enough to work with Gary for several years at Hospice and always admired the way he was with families and patients alike. He had such a calming way that brought peace and comfort to others. Rest In Peace Gary. You will be missed.
Teresa Shannon
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved