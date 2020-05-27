I met him years ago at Heaven Bound Church..he made me feel very welcome
Julia Cartwright
May 24, 2020
I was lucky enough to work with Gary for several years at Hospice and always admired the way he was with families and patients alike. He had such a calming way that brought peace and comfort to others. Rest In Peace Gary. You will be missed.
Teresa Shannon
