FENDLEY Gary L., 64, was born on July 29, 1955 in Taladega, AL. The son of late Willis Lester Fendley and Elizabeth Ann McClendon Fendley. He passed away on Mar. 25, 2020. Gary received a Master's in Healthcare Admin. and spent his career in Engineering at St. Claire Regional Hospital. He enjoyed Auburn football and Kentucky basketball after graduating both schools himself. Gary also enjoyed gardening, caring for his fish, listening to music and playing the guitar. He was a very intelligent man with a great sense of humor. Gary leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Stefanie Fendley; and also Johnathan Morris, William Stone, his son Ryder, and his girlfriend, Charlotte Kinney. He had many brothers and sisters - Jan Spreen, Ronnie Fouts, Beth Sudduth, and Perk Fendley whom he loved dearly as well as other family and friends. A private service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery. Thank you. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2020