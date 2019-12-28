Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Karnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Karnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Karnes Obituary
Gary Lee Karnes (69), of Winchester, passed away on December 24th 2019. Gary, son of Earl and Margaret June Karnes (Knapp) was born in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec 8th 1950. Raised in Greenhills Ohio, he graduated from Greenhills High School in 1968. Gary was a former foreman at Kroger plants in Springdale OH, and Winchester KY, locations from 1971 to 1987. Gary was also the former manager for body weld 2 and the safety manager at Toyota Motor Manufacturing from 1987 to 2007. In later years of life, Gary rode many miles on his motorcycle for the Patriot Guard Riders in honor of those who served our country. Gary was preceded in death by Jerrie Lynn Karnes (Richards); they shared 34 years of marriage. Gary is survived by three children, Noah Christopher Karnes (Kathy) their two children, Amelia and Chase, Jacob Luke Karnes, his son Elijah, and daughter, Grace Lizabeth Dunteman (Aaron) and their six children, Allison, Oliver, Patrick, JoAnna, Luke and Geoffrey. Gary was the oldest brother to his two sisters, Vicki Mosher (Rob) of Louisville, KY and Mary Gaviria (Bill) of Seattle, WA. The visitation will be held at the Karnes' residence, 750 Lillies Ferry Rd, Winchester KY, 40391 on Monday December 30th, 2019 at 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Noah Karnes, Jacob Karnes, Chase Karnes, Aaron Dunteman, Oliver Dunteman, Daniel Grossman, and David Gaviria. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karnes family. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -