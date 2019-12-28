|
|
Gary Lee Karnes (69), of Winchester, passed away on December 24th 2019. Gary, son of Earl and Margaret June Karnes (Knapp) was born in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec 8th 1950. Raised in Greenhills Ohio, he graduated from Greenhills High School in 1968. Gary was a former foreman at Kroger plants in Springdale OH, and Winchester KY, locations from 1971 to 1987. Gary was also the former manager for body weld 2 and the safety manager at Toyota Motor Manufacturing from 1987 to 2007. In later years of life, Gary rode many miles on his motorcycle for the Patriot Guard Riders in honor of those who served our country. Gary was preceded in death by Jerrie Lynn Karnes (Richards); they shared 34 years of marriage. Gary is survived by three children, Noah Christopher Karnes (Kathy) their two children, Amelia and Chase, Jacob Luke Karnes, his son Elijah, and daughter, Grace Lizabeth Dunteman (Aaron) and their six children, Allison, Oliver, Patrick, JoAnna, Luke and Geoffrey. Gary was the oldest brother to his two sisters, Vicki Mosher (Rob) of Louisville, KY and Mary Gaviria (Bill) of Seattle, WA. The visitation will be held at the Karnes' residence, 750 Lillies Ferry Rd, Winchester KY, 40391 on Monday December 30th, 2019 at 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Noah Karnes, Jacob Karnes, Chase Karnes, Aaron Dunteman, Oliver Dunteman, Daniel Grossman, and David Gaviria. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karnes family. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 28, 2019