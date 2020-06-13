Gary Lane Reeder
1946 - 2020
73, passed away at his home on June 9, 2020. Gary was born to parents, Henry E. Reeder & Virginia King on August 19, 1946. Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran and a Kentucky Colonel. Gary is survived by wife, Elizabeth (Betty) K. Reeder, sister, Frances Noel, brother-in-law William C Jones; son, Glenn K Reeder; daughter-in-law, Candace Reeder (Plybon); grandson, Chris Reeder; granddaughter, Anna Reeder; in-law Kevin Plybon; and many nieces and nephews. Services for family and friends will be held at Athens Christian Church, 6295 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Lexington, KY on Monday June 15 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Graveside service to follow immediately at Athens Boones Creek Cemetery. Donations made be made in his memory to HopeReach (nonprofit) at website: http://www.hopereach.org/index.html


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Athens Christian Church
JUN
15
Graveside service
Athens Boones Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
