CRISWELL Gary Lee, passed away at his home on May 30, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1938 in York, PA. During his youth, he lived in several different areas of the country, including PA, NY, FL and Washington, D.C. Gary eventually settled in Kentucky spending fifty years here. Gary enlisted in the Air Force and became an aircraft mechanic, serving in TX and OH. While at WPAFB he met Sadie Kincaid from Stanton, KY in July, 1957; they married in December of that year. Upon his discharge from service they moved to FL where he worked for Food Fair Supermarket. Realizing little opportunity for advancement, Gary sold life insurance. Again, due to his professional drive, he realized little advancement likely there. Gary became a tax accountant, earning an Enrolled Agent designation. He enjoyed a successful and satisfying career running a practice, along with Sadie, until his retirement. Gary was highly thought of by his clients. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Criswell. He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Tracy Criswell; a grandson, Devin Criswell-Marco; a granddaughter, Juliet Criswell-Marco; and a sister, Camille Martinelli. No public memorial is planned; however anyone wishing to honor his life may make a contribution to the Arbor Day Foundation. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary