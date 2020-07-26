NEWMAN Gary "Styx", May 18 1952 - July 22, 2020, 68, Lexington, Ky, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 of natural causes. He was the son of Tracy and Virginia Newman of Irvine, Ky. Survived by one son Gary Ray Newman (Mary) and one daughter Shanette "Tink" Newman, five grandchildren, two sisters Janet Brewer and Linda King, and several nieces and nephews. Also survived by his dearest friend Jimmy Peters. Memorial service date and times will be posted on Gary's Facebook page.



