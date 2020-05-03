Gary P. Myers
MYERS Gary P., age 77, of Kingsport, Tennessee died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Life Care Center of Gray in Gray, Tennessee. Mr. Myers was born on October 15, 1942 in Franklin County, Kentucky to George Banton Myers and Evelyn Cray Smither Myers. Please contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home at (423)282-1521 for more information. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37601
(423) 282-1521
