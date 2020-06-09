67 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Somerset, KY on July 12, 1952 the son of Reginald Fairbanks and Dessie Hazel Minks Pennington. He was a retired truck driver for MLS Trucking. He was a Brodhead High School graduate and a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of Christ. On May 29, 1971, Gary married Charlene McFerron in Newport, KY and from that union came two sons, Reggie Pennington and wife Jamica, and the late Jeffrey Allen Pennington. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren, Leslie Pennington of Lexington, MaKayla Wyatt and husband Tristan of Corbin, Jacob Pennington of Mt. Vernon, and Jordyn, Jaelyn, and Jessalyn Pennington, all of Brodhead; a sister, Debbie Goode and husband Tim of Somerset; five brothers-in-law, Roger and Cindy McFerron of Mt. Vernon, Ronnie and Diane McFerron of Richmond, Frankie and Tonya McFerron of Lexington, Paul and Penny McFerron of Nancy, and Mark and Leslie McFerron of Louisville; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fairbanks and Dessie Pennington; a son, Jeffrey Pennington; and a sister, Marian Bray Brummett. Graveside services for Mr. Pennington will be conducted Wednesday, June 10 at 1:30 PM in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Pennington’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.