Gary Quire
September 2, 1972 - November 12, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Gary Garson Quire, 48, beloved husband of Melissa McIntosh Quire, lost his valiant fight against cancer on Nov. 12, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Born Sept. 2, 1972, Gary was the son of Harriet Bastin Quire McClain and the late Lindsey Quire. He graduated from Tates Creek High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a Department Manager at Home Depot where he worked for 23 years. Gary was the devoted father of three sons: Brian, Dennis and Tyler and the proud grandfather of Braiden. Gary is survived by his mother, Harriet and two brothers, Willis and Eric Bastin. Visitation will be Mon., Nov. 16, 2020 from 5-7 PM and funeral on Tues., Nov. 17, 2020, 11:30 AM, Milward-Southland. Interment will be at the Lexington Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com