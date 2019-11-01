|
|
|
82 of Circleville, OH passed from this life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Hopetown in Ross County, OH on October 6, 1937 the son of Ira and Abbie Ritter Weaver. He was a 1955 graduate of Centralia High School and had a B.S. Degree in Education from Ohio University. On March 21, 1986, he married the love of his life, Delores Bond, who preceded him in death. He taught Biology at Fairfield High School in Fairfield, OH for 27 years and retired from teaching there in 1992. He was a member of the Ohio National Guard and attended Emmett Chapel in Circleville. He was a life-long, avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He is survived by his brothers, Ira Weaver, Jr. and wife Arla of Williamstown, MI and Charles Weaver and wife Darlene of Circleville, OH; and a sister, Shelby Shaffer and husband Pete of Kingston, OH. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; brothers, Raymond and Forrest Weaver; and a sister, Patricia Maxine Parker. Per Mr. Weaver’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. He requested cremation with interment next to his wife, Delores in Corinth Cemetery. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Weaver’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019