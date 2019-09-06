|
61, husband of Debra Merideth, passed away Thursday September 5, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He is the son of Mary Francis Merideth and the late Albert Emberson Merideth. He was born in Lexington, KY on April 30, 1958. He worked construction for Dix & Associates. Survivors other than his wife include two daughters, Mary (Ankit) Merideth Patel and Emily Merideth; a son, Joshua Merideth; two sisters, Melanie (Robby) McMenama and Stephanie Trosper; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Kim Merideth and Shawn Clark. A 12:00 pm service will take place Saturday September 7, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. His friends from Dix & Associates will act as pallbearers.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019