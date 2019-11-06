|
66, passed away at his home on Sunday Nov.3,2019.He was a native of Lexington. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Kathy Smallwood; Son, Gary Smallwood II; Daughters,Melissa (Jason) Baker and Courtney Smallwood. He has five Grandchildren, Taylor, Elijah,Madison,Toby and Isaac. His Mother Sally Spickard Muddiman also survives him along with Sisters Genia (David) Wardle and Carla (James) Clark; Brothers Larry (Faye) Shepard and Jimmy Muddiman. His Uncle Billy who was more of a Brother to him also survives. Funeral Services are planned for 12:00 pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at the West End Baptist Church 817 North Limestone Street Lexington. His Nephew, Pastor Wesley Shepard will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday 5 pm - 9 pm and Friday 10 am - 12 pm also at the church. The PGR and ALR Riders will serve as Casketbearers. Burial with Military Honors will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fender Funeral Dirs.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2019