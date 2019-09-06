Home

Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
Gary W. Smith Sr. Obituary
SMITH Gary "Little Debbie" W. Sr., 69, husband of Deborah Terwillliger Smith, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Gary was well know as "Little Debbie" in several counties. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Gary W Smith, Jr. and his daughter Melissa Olsen. Services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Lee Cruse officiating, at Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home, 289 S Main St. Winchester, Ky. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the hour of service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019
