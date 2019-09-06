|
SMITH Gary "Little Debbie" W. Sr., 69, husband of Deborah Terwillliger Smith, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Gary was well know as "Little Debbie" in several counties. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Gary W Smith, Jr. and his daughter Melissa Olsen. Services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Lee Cruse officiating, at Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home, 289 S Main St. Winchester, Ky. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the hour of service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019