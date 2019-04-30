MEADE Gelena Margison, 93, of Lexington, KY (born in Irvine, KY) passed away April 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnollis Meade, Jr. who she worked beside for many years in their grocery store, Meade's Market. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucinda Smith Margison; siblings, Quentin C. and Calvin C. Margison of Irvine, KY and Eugenia Dennis of Richmond, KY. Surviving family members are daughter, Paula (Garry) Meade Reynolds; grandchildren, Brian (Michelle) Reynolds, Jarrod (fianc‚ Amy) Reynolds, Adam (Abby) Reynolds, Lindsey (Haysten) Reynolds Robinson; great-grandchildren, Madison and Savannah Reynolds, Mason and Hadley McCoy, and Cole Robinson. We are thankful to Best Friends Adult Day Center, the and Hospice for their invaluable care and support. We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to Bridgepointe Assisted Living aides, nurses, and staff for their love and care given to her over the past year. Funeral service will be held May 1, 2019 at 12 noon with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. prior to service followed by burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Christian Care Communities, 5220 Grey Oak Lane, Nicholasville, KY 40356 (put "Best Friends" in the memo) or the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary