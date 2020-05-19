Gene “Rocky” Atkerson, 66, LeeDean Circle, died, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on May 31, 1953 to the late Edward Oscar and Mary Elizabeth Baker Atkerson. He is survived by his son, Travis Allen Atkerson. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Atkerson family. A Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM, May 31, 2020 Valley View Baptist Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.