Gene Edward “Jake” Wallenbrock, husband of Janice Wallenbrock, 81, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born May 29, 1938 in Nashville, Tennessee he was the son of the late Eugene Edward and Edna Eleene Amonett Wallenbrock. From 1966 until his retirement in 2000 Jake was a pressman at Rand McNally. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a man of faith who was a longtime member of Versailles Church of Christ. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his only sibling, his sister Ester Milliken. Jake will be forever remembered by his wife of 46 years, Janice Darlene Stine Wallenbrock, Versailles, daughters, Sherri Ellen Tompkins, Midway, Terri Jean (Mobius Noah) Waller, Lexington, and granddaughter, Julia Nicole Tompkins. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Private services will commence with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to Versailles Church of Christ, 108 Murray Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Jake’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 20, 2020.