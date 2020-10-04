1/1
Gene Harp
1935 - 2020
HARP Gene, October 2, 2020 Gene Harp, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at the age of 84. He was born on November 30th, 1935 in Cynthiana, Kentucky (Harrison County). He was a member of the Army Reserves and the Lexington Police Department before starting a career at Square D. After 18 years he left and became Director of Safety and Security at Saint Joseph Hospital (now CHI) where he retired after 26 years of service. Gene loved sports, he excelled in basketball playing for Harrison County High School, Cynthiana. He was signed in the late 1950's to the Cincinnati Reds where he played on their farm team. He continued his love of the sport playing Fast Pitch softball for Square D and Parkette. He was inducted to the Kentucky Softball Hall of Fame in 1983. He was recognized for the longest home run at 460 feet and the most consecutive home runs. He umpired youth softball, he enjoyed playing darts and golfing. Gene is survived by his wife, Ann, of 60 years, daughters Lisa (Robert) Martin, Tammy (Glenn) Templeton. Grandchildren, Sean (Ashley) Brummer, Robbie (Ashley) Martin, Kelsey Templeton. Great Grandchildren, Joshua Dixon, Charlie Brooke Martin, and Gavin Brummer. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Chester Harp, Cordelia Fryman Schultz, his brother Kenneth (Corky) Harp, and an infant son. Cremation to be done by Palmetto Crematorium, Greenville, SC. Internment to be at Calvary Cemetery, Lexington with date TBD.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
