1/1
Geneva Bishop Spickard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Bishop Spickard, 91, died October 1, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1929 to Tom and Ally May Bishop. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Lexington. She was the first female newspaper carrier for Lexington Herald Leader in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a gentle kind soul who never met a stranger and was loved by all. Her faith and family were the most important things to her. She is survived by her three sons; John (Sarah) Spickard of Nicholasville, David Spickard of Lexington, Phillip (Eunice) Spickard of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and a daughter Mary Frances (Dave) Kelly, Texas; one brother, Boonie (Irene) Bishop; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John William Spickard, one sister, Betty Brummett, two brothers, Tommy Bishop and Sonny Bishop. Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Hospice of the Bluegrass or the First Christian Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved