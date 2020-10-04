Geneva Bishop Spickard, 91, died October 1, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1929 to Tom and Ally May Bishop. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Lexington. She was the first female newspaper carrier for Lexington Herald Leader in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a gentle kind soul who never met a stranger and was loved by all. Her faith and family were the most important things to her. She is survived by her three sons; John (Sarah) Spickard of Nicholasville, David Spickard of Lexington, Phillip (Eunice) Spickard of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and a daughter Mary Frances (Dave) Kelly, Texas; one brother, Boonie (Irene) Bishop; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John William Spickard, one sister, Betty Brummett, two brothers, Tommy Bishop and Sonny Bishop. Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Hospice of the Bluegrass or the First Christian Church.