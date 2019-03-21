90, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born 11/1/1928 to Rolan and Ellen Wagers Coffey in Magoffin Co., Ky. She retired from Ky. American Water Co. after 26 years and was a member of the Fayette Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to her son, Rolan G Taylor, she is survived by grandson Jamie (Lisa) Losh and Jason (Dee) Losh Winchester; great grandchildren Preston, Payton, Lillian, Kaylee Losh and Jordan Cantor, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Tolbert G Taylor, her daughter Margaret Lynn Losh and her parents. She cherished her special times with her family and precious friends at her farm that she called home for over 60 years in Lexington. She will be sadly missed and remembered by her son, grandsons, great grandchildren and cousins. The family invites you to attend a "Celebration of Home-Going" service, Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Fayette Chapel United Baptist Church, 150 Skyview Dr. Paris, Ky. 40361. Bros C. J. Murray and Dickie Taylor will be officiating. Pallbearers will be her son and grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, at Rolan G Taylor Funeral 289 S. Man St Winchester, Ky. from 5- pm. Burial in Winchester Cemetery.. Contributions may be sent to the church. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary