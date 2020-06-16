Geneva Lee Cummins Carr, 98, widow of Victor Hugh Carr, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Scott County, Kentucky on May 23, 1922 to Robert and Lillie Pribble Cummins. Geneva was retired from the V.A. Hospital after 30 years as a secretary. She was a graduate of Garth High School. She was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, the Fields Sunday School Class a charter member of Gano Avenue Baptist Church and was active for many years in the WMU. Geneva was a life long member of the Scott County Homemakers and through the years held many positions, including former President. With her late husband, Geneva did extreme building. She is survived by daughters, Linda (Jim "J.W.") Humphrey of Georgetown, Kentucky and Vicki (Randy) Greenup of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kim Humphrey, Troy Humphrey, Travis (Kim) Wallace, Shanon (Scott) Fleckenstein, Tracie (Mark) Tackett, and Nathan Greenup; and 16 great grandchildren. Geneva was preceded in death by daughter, Betsy Gay Wallace, sister, Mattie Allison and brother John D. Cummins. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service at 12:00pm. Rev. Alan Redditt will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Troy Humphrey, Travis Wallace, Nathan Greenup, Scott Fleckenstein, Mark Tackett, Cameron Greenup, Alex Baunach, and Jordan Tackett serving as pallbearers. The family would like to "thank Hospice of the Bluegrass and Windsor Gardens for the love and care they gave their mother". Memorials may be made to Georgetown Baptist Church, 207 S. Hamilton Street, Georgetown, and Hospice of the Bluegrass, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.