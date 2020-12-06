Geneva Frances Hogg DaVega
January 31, 1926 - December 4, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Geneva Frances Hogg DaVega, 94, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1926 in the Appalachian Mountains in Kings Creek, Ky. Her parents were Cynthia Ison and James Harvey Hogg. She grew up in Whitesburg, Ky. After high school, she and several family members moved to Detroit to work in the factories where things were booming. She ended up moving to Lexington in her twenties. She became a beautician, and at one time worked in the salon at Purcells, which was a large department store on Main St. She met her husband, Sumter DaVega on a blind date. He preceded her in death.
They had three daughters; Geneva Goodell (Tom, deceased), Rita DaVega (Don McArthur, deceased) and Leslie Vickers (Jim.) She also had a stepson, Sumter DaVega, Jr. (Lorrie) of Carmel, Indiana, and a stepdaughter, Winifred DaVega, deceased. There are numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Geneva had three brothers, and one sister: F. Byrd Hogg, Carrel Hogg, James Gray Hogg and Juanita Holbrook and all preceded her in death.
Geneva was a very accomplished artist. She was also a very ardent Jesus warrior and showed her faith in very subtle ways. She loved planting flowers and could bake a cake without looking at the recipe.
Milward funeral is handling arrangements, with the service taking place at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, where she attended church all her adult life. The service will be a private one solely due to the current pandemic regulations mandated by the state. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1161 Liberty Rd., Lexington, KY 40505. She will be buried in Lexington Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com