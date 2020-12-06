Geneva Gilb
May 23, 1924 - December 1, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Geneva Mullins Gilb died peacefully in her sleep at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, KY on December 1, 2020 at the age of 96.
Geneva was born in Climax, KY to Dollie Elizabeth Mullins. She was raised in the home of her maternal grandparents George Washington and Missouri "Dovie" Mullins. She attended a one-room school in Climax, the Foundation High School Berea College, then graduated from Spears Nursing School in Dayton, KY. She worked as a registered nurse in several capacities, the last being the Emergency Department of St. Luke Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY.
In 1985, she was predeceased by her husband, Howard E. Gilb. She is survived by her three children: Charmaine Gilb Pfister (Fred), Douglas Gilb (Valerie), Scot Gilb (Barbara); six grandchildren: Lauren Pfister Wall (Kemp), Matthew Pfister (Knox), Philip Gilb (Alex), Leslie Gilb Brunner (Brian), Natalie Gilb Li (Jiren), Brittany Gilb Erickson (Ryan); and four great-grandchildren: Battle Wall, Margaret Wall, Caldwell Pfister, and Porter Pfister.
Geneva was a very active member of The United Church of Christ, Ft. Thomas, KY for over 50 years. She was a wonderful cook and hostess in her home, an accomplished seamstress, gardener, bridge player, lover of the outdoors, and world traveler. She had a great sense of humor, which she kept until the end of her life. Above all, she loved her family.
During the past 5 years, she lived at Sayre Christian Village Healthcare Center, where the staff gave her exceptional care and compassionate love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, yet we are comforted by knowing that she is now at peace with our most loving God.
Due to COVID19, a small private family service was held at Dobbling Funeral Home in Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers, she would be honored by any donations in her name to Sayre Christian Village Healthcare Center, Lexington, KY or Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
