Versailles Geneva Berger Harris, 81, widow of William J. “Billy” Harris, died on Fri, Feb 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tues, Feb 25, 2020 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. She is survived by her children, Wayne Harris, Debbie McCord, and Lana Thomas all of Versailles, grandchildren, Laini Traugott, Chris Harris, Callie Thomas, Kendall Agee, and Colby Baker. Condolences may be left online atwww.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020