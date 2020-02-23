Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Harris Obituary
Versailles Geneva Berger Harris, 81, widow of William J. “Billy” Harris, died on Fri, Feb 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tues, Feb 25, 2020 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. She is survived by her children, Wayne Harris, Debbie McCord, and Lana Thomas all of Versailles, grandchildren, Laini Traugott, Chris Harris, Callie Thomas, Kendall Agee, and Colby Baker. Condolences may be left online atwww.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -