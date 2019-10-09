|
Geneva Irene Darnell Powell, 87, widow of Lewis W. Powell, Jr., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born in Kentucky on April 21, 1932. Geneva worked as a cafeteria employee for Woodford County Schools and was a member of Midway Nazarene Church of Midway. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lewis W. Powell, Jr., son, Lawrence Powell. She will be forever remembered by her children, Leon Powel (Kerry), Versailles, Wayne Powell (Karin), Versailles grandchildren, Travis Powell, Benjamin Powell, Jacob, Powell, and Ava Powell. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, interment will follow in Frankfort Cemetery.Guestbook online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2019