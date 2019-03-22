WINCHESTER -Geneva Coffey Taylor, 90, passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 1, 1928 to Rolan and Ellen Wagers Coffey in Magoffin Co. KY. She retired after 26 years of service from Kentucky American Water Co. and was a member of Fayette Chapel United Baptist Church in Paris, KY. In addition to her son Rolan G. Taylor, she is survived by grandsons Jamie (Lisa) Losh and Jason (Dee) Losh, Winchester and great grandchildren Preston, Payton, Lillian, Kaylee Losh and Jordon Cantor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Tolbert G. Taylor, her daughter Margaret Lynn Losh and her parents. She cherished her special times with her family and precious friends at her farm that she called home for over 60 years in Lexington. She will be sadly missed and remembered by her son, grandsons, great grandchildren and cousins. The family invites you to attend a "Celebration of Home Going" service, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fayette Chapel United Baptist Church, 150 Skyview Dr. in Paris, KY. Bros. C.J. Murray and Dickie Taylor will officiate. Pallbearers will be her son and grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, 298 S. Main St., Winchester KY. Burial will be in Winchester Cemetery. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary